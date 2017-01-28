1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting

One person was killed and another two injured in a shooting outside of the Emerald City Ultra Bar And Lounge in Durham.Gunfire erupted just after 2 a.m. Saturday as people were leaving the club, which is in the Lakewood Shopping Center on Chapel Hill Road.One man was killed. Another man and a woman sustained serious injuries.No arrests have been made. Police did not release the victims' identities.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.