1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Cary

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cary.Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane at 2:38 a.m. Sunday because of a reported burglary.A Cary police officer shot the burglar while trying to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officials are working to identify the suspect and notify the family.The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.An ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more details.