At least one injured in car crash on I-95 in Cumberland County

Authorities say at least one person is in critical condition (Credit: Morgan Norwood/Twitter)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Authorities say one person is in critical condition following a car accident on I-95 in Cumberland County.


The incident happened around 2 p.m. near mile marker 52.

Authorities said the driver lost control of their SUV, causing it to run off the road and catch on fire.


Troopers said traffic is down to one lane. Drivers should expect delays.
