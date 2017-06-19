Troopers on the scene of a serious crash on I-95 near mm 52. At least one person critically injured. Car appears to have caught fire #abc11 pic.twitter.com/rRzCvWTYky — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 19, 2017

Authorities tell me driver lost control of his SUV before it caught fire. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DGVY90kTmY — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 19, 2017

Authorities say one person is in critical condition following a car accident on I-95 in Cumberland County.The incident happened around 2 p.m. near mile marker 52.Authorities said the driver lost control of their SUV, causing it to run off the road and catch on fire.Troopers said traffic is down to one lane. Drivers should expect delays.