1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham

A multi-vehicle crash in Durham left one person seriously injured on Saturday, authorities said.It happened at the intersection of Hillsborough Road and Neil Road.Officials said two vehicles hit head-on and a third vehicle crashed because of the collision.One person was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital. The victim's identity has not yet been released.Hillsborough Road was closed for a portion of the day and was reopened around 2:30 p.m.