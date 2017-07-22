NEWS

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A multi-vehicle crash in Durham left one person seriously injured on Saturday, authorities said.

It happened at the intersection of Hillsborough Road and Neil Road.

Officials said two vehicles hit head-on and a third vehicle crashed because of the collision.

One person was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Hillsborough Road was closed for a portion of the day and was reopened around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
