1 killed in Durham shooting

Police are investigating after a person was killed at a Durham hotel early Sunday morning.The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.Authorities said the victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was taken to Duke Hospital where he died from his injuries.If anyone has information concerning this incident, please call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.