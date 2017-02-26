NEWS

1 killed in Durham shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

A person was shot in Durham County (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a person was killed at a Durham hotel early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was taken to Duke Hospital where he died from his injuries.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, please call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Related Topics:
newsshootingChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Pelosi: Trump 'has nothing to show' for 1st month in office except 'fear'
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Pickup truck plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
More News
Top Stories
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County
Hoke County man charged with murder
Girl calls 911 after shooting her dad
Pickup truck plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Show More
Police: Man fired shots at security guards, strip club
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
More News
Top Video
Hoke County man charged with murder
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
More Video