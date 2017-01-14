NEWS

1 killed in Fayetteville crash
One person was killed in an overnight crash on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pamalee Drive early Saturday morning.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree in the 1800 block of Pamalee Drive around 1:16 a.m.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will be released once the family is notified.

Pamalee Drive between Murchison Road and Cain Road was closed while crews investigated.



Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

