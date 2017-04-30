NEWS

1 person dead after crash, U.S. 70 E to N.C. 98 closed

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fatal accident has closed the exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., Durham Police Department officers responded to U.S. 70 near N.C. 98 where a single-vehicle traffic accident had occurred.

Authorities said an adult female driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer heading east on U.S. 70 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C.98 is closed, as well as, the on-ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East.

The investigation of the accident is underway and additional information is not yet available.

