10 students taken to hospital in Wake County school bus crash

The students were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina --
A Wake County school bus was involved in a crash along Ponderosa Service Road south of Falls of Neuse and Capital Boulevard early Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene showed students being cared for by EMS workers and then loaded into ambulances.

Ten students were taken to the hospital along with the bus driver and the other driver.

"All minor injuries, mostly head, neck, back-type injuries and they're being evaluated out of an abundance of precaution," Wake County EMS Chief of Operations Seth Komansky explained.

Authorities investigate at the scene (WTVD photo/Jeff Hinkle)



The crash happened around 7 a.m.

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson said the bus was headed to North Forest Pines Elementary School down Ponderosa Service Road when a car ran a stop sign, causing the collision. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Authorities investigate at the scene (WTVD photo/Jeff Hinkle)


Trooper said the other driver will be cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.


