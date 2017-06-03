NEWS

11-year-old girl reunited with Duke hospital staff who cared for her as a preemie

When Ellis Hamilton was born she weighed just one pound and six ounces. (Credit: The Hamilton Family )

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It was all smiles Saturday as 11-year-old Ellis Hamilton reunited with the Duke Intensive Care Nursery (ICN) staff that helped care for her when she was born prematurely.

It was all part of Duke ICN's reunion for families of former patients. About 240 families drove from all over the country to celebrate how much former premature infants have grown.

This year, the Hamilton family, of Durham, were the guests of honor!

Ellis was born when her mother, Blake, was just 23 weeks pregnant.

ICN staff say at birth she weighed just one pound and six ounces.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was so tiny that her father, Bret, could fit his wedding band around her arm.

Thankfully, Ellis went home from the hospital when she was 5-months-old.

The Hamiltons call her their miracle baby.



She has done well in school and is about to finish the 4th grade.

Her family says she loves to swim and adores being a big sister to twins Carter and Tyler who are 6-years-old.

At the event, other children were honored including a family from Maryland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbabyhospitaldurham county newsbuzzworthyDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police respond to 2 'terrorist incidents' at London Bridge, Borough Market
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
More News
Top Stories
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Young boy on bike hit by car, Knightdale police say
Police: Body found behind vacant house in Lumberton
Fayetteville man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Show More
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
Nanny accused of abusing 2-week-old infant girl
Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos