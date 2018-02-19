Melanie Holloway arrived at her home on Forrester Street Saturday afternoon on a mission to quickly pick up some fresh cloths and head back to Duke University Hospital. Her 72-year-old mother, Dorothy, is in critical condition at the hospital after being injured during a drive-by shooting."Nobody in this world deserve to be done like this," said Holloway.Holloway was watching TV with her mom when gunfire erupted from outside the home."Nothing was registering," said Holloway. "I just seen glass everywhere and I just (covered) my mother. I protected her."The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.The Durham County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was not random.The senior citizen was rushed to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries. Holloway says her mom is making some progress."She's a very sweet lady. She don't bother nobody. Everybody loves her in the neighborhood. She has a big family and friends, she's very loved," said Holloway.Authorities and Holloway are asking the public to help them identify the gunman,"Anybody who knows anything, can you please step forward," she said. "Please stop the violence. Please stop the shooting and killing. It's hurting innocent people for no reason at all."Holloway and another relative were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.