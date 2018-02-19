  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

72-year-old woman seriously hurt in Durham County drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A 72-year-old woman was injuried in a drive-by (WTVD)

By
DURHAM COUNTY (WTVD) --
Melanie Holloway arrived at her home on Forrester Street Saturday afternoon on a mission to quickly pick up some fresh cloths and head back to Duke University Hospital. Her 72-year-old mother, Dorothy, is in critical condition at the hospital after being injured during a drive-by shooting.

"Nobody in this world deserve to be done like this," said Holloway.

Holloway was watching TV with her mom when gunfire erupted from outside the home.

"Nothing was registering," said Holloway. "I just seen glass everywhere and I just (covered) my mother. I protected her."
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was not random.

The senior citizen was rushed to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries. Holloway says her mom is making some progress.

"She's a very sweet lady. She don't bother nobody. Everybody loves her in the neighborhood. She has a big family and friends, she's very loved," said Holloway.

Authorities and Holloway are asking the public to help them identify the gunman,

"Anybody who knows anything, can you please step forward," she said. "Please stop the violence. Please stop the shooting and killing. It's hurting innocent people for no reason at all."

Holloway and another relative were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drive by shootingshootingwoman shotDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video