Authorities in Alamance County are investigating a school bus crash that injured 12 students Wednesday morning.It happened in the Snow Camp area.The bus was carrying 41 students when troopers say a car pulled out in front of it and the bus crashed into some trees.Nine students were treated at the scene, and three were taken to local hospitals. All the injuries were minor.The bus driver was also injured, but is expected to recover.Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.