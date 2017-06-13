NEWS

14-year-old shot in east Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police say a teen was shot on Kilarney Drive.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive near Ross Road.

Pictures from the scene showed the boy being taken away in an ambulance around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were canvassing the area and had crime scene tape up in a townhome complex parking lot.

Officers said a boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke.

Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Large and very serious' fire engulfs London high-rise, 'a number of people' injured
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
Coma-stricken student released by N. Korea arrives in US
Sessions calls allegations of collusion with Russia an 'appalling and detestable lie'
More News
Top Stories
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Unsettled weather on the way
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
Show More
Massive Raleigh fire not a factor at building code meeting
Some Raleigh residents left without water
Downtown Raleigh gas leak capped
Teacher accused of having sex with students faces judge
Sessions calls allegations of collusion with Russia an 'appalling and detestable lie'
More News
Top Video
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
More Video