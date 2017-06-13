14-year-old shot in east Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive near Ross Road.Pictures from the scene showed the boy being taken away in an ambulance around 8:30 p.m.Officers were canvassing the area and had crime scene tape up in a townhome complex parking lot.Officers said a boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke.Police have not released his identity.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.