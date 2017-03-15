16-year-old charged with rape in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police in Fayetteville have charged a 16-year-old in a February 25 rape investigation.
Omari Isaiah Merida is being held under a $200,000 bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Investigators said he was an acquaintance of the victim.
Merida is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of second-degree sexual offense.
Police are looking for more information about Merida. You can call Detective P. Matrafailo with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-2056, Sgt. D. W. West at (910) 433-1439, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
