16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash

WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WTVD) --2017 will hold an entirely different meaning for the families of three teens involved in a deadly crash in Willow Springs Friday night. With the New Year, they face a new challenge; coping with the loss of one of their own.
"We're a close knit family and when something like this happens, it's terrible," said Mickey Edwards.
It was difficult for Edwards to describe the phone call that he says ripped a hole in his heart.
"It was about the most worst thing you can imagine. She was here Monday to see me and knowing you won't ever see her again," he explained.
He raised his granddaughter Macie Tucker. She grew up in their home on Ransdall Road in Raleigh.
The 16-year-old was killed Friday night after her friend, Camrelle Cummings, crashed her car into a tree on Kennebec Road.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Cummings survived, only suffering a broken arm, while the other passenger 16-year-old Lexie Brock suffered cuts and bruises.
Her mother posted on Facebook about getting "the phone call no mother wants to hear." She said breaking the news to Lexie about her best friend Macie was the hardest thing she has had to do.
The Edwards family also offered their sympathies to the other two girls involved. But for now they say their focus is getting through the New Year.
"When you lose one you have to remember the good things and go ahead," said Edwards.
Macie leaves behind two younger siblings, Bella and Summer.
The driver, Camrelle Cummings is charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.