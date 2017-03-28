NEWS

North Carolina teenager leads police on car chase

The van landed on its side (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 16-year-old is in the hospital after she led police on a chase in Fuquay-Varina.

According to police, Jaclynn Fortunato took off from a driver's checkpoint at North Judd Parkway near Stewart Street around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

Police said she drove off of the shoulder of the roadway while exceeding the speed limit.

They estimate she was driving about 80 or 90 miles per hour when she hit a ditch and flipped the car near Holland Road.

She was reportedly found kicking and fighting officers as they took her into custody.

Fortunato was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be back in police custody once she is released.

Police are still investigating this incident; however, they say she could face multiple charges including, felony flee to elude arrest, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, delay or obstruct, and various other traffic violations.

