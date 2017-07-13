NEWS

16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount

(Shutterstock)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Rocky Mount Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Colby Court.

Police said Javius Delshaun Murphy was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he died of his injuries.

Detectives said they have information that indicates it was not a random accident.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident please contact Lt. King at (252) 972-1455, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A- Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), your text completely anonymous.

