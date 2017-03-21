NEWS

18-year-old charged in murder of man found strangled in Raleigh

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has made an arrest after a man was found strangled Sunday afternoon.

The man's body was found in the woods near the Pines of Ashton apartment complex in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive just before 1 p.m.

Detectives have identified the dead man as 28-year-old Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos.

Now, they've charged 18-year-old Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda with murder in the case.

No motive was given.

Lara-Pineda was being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.
