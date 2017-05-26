NEWS

2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder

Elaton Omar White and James Keavon Mccallum (images courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has two people in custody after Thursday's triple shooting in southeast Raleigh.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane.

One of the victims of the shooting, Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, later died as a result of his injuries, Raleigh Police said Thursday evening.

The other two victims sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.



They were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Raleigh Police combed the neighborhood after Thursday afternoon's shooting.



Now, 24-year-old Elaton Omar White and 16-year-old James Keavon Mccallum are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It's not White's first arrest. In 2013, he was charged with sexually exploiting a teen in Raleigh.

