2 dogs die in Johnston County mobile home fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in Kenly Friday night.It happened around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Princeton Kenly Road.Authorities said someone was passing by and called 911 after seeing the flames.Two Chihuahua dogs did not make it out of the residence. One man was displaced due to the fire.Kenly Fire Department along with Micro Fire Department and Bethany Fire Department responded to the scene.Photos from the scene show the entire home gutted from the flames. No word on how the fire started.