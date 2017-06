A man and a woman escaped a wrecked car in Fayetteville just moments before it burst into flames.The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Cedar Creek Road near Fields Road.Our crew on the scene said the car ran off the road and smashed into a utility pole.Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Police did not release their names or conditions. It is not yet known what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.