Tillman Freeman

Two Fayetteville children reported missing and endangered have been found stabbed to death in Hoke County.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating at a crime scene near N.C. Highway 211 and Army Road in the Raeford area.Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said Genesis and Serenity Freeman - who were just 2-years-old and 4-days-old - were stabbed multiple times. Their bodies were found in a car parked in a wooded area.On Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department said the children's father, Tillman Freeman, was in custody and had refused to say where the children were. He was charged then with two counts of child abuse and child neglect. He's now also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.Fayetteville police said the children were at the center of a domestic-related incident between Freeman, 30, and his wife, who was at the hospital at the time it is believed the children went missing, police said.