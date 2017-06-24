2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting

Two Moore County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting around 7 p.m. on Friday after responding to a domestic call at 176 White Oak Street in Carthage.Officers say that Donald Ray Johnson, 74, pulled a pistol from his pocket and aimed it at deputies on site, officers responded by shooting Johnson in the left thigh. The deputies called EMS and they rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.Johnson was treated at the UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital.The Moore County Sheriff's Office says that Johnson is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000.00 secured bond and is being charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.The two deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave until the State Bureau of Investigation fully investigates.