2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher

Authorities say two North Carolina high school students used trickery to get a nude photo of a veteran teacher from a social media site and then were arrested after showing the picture to other students.Local media outlets report the 16-year-old students are charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images. Each was given a $5,000 unsecured bond, and they have a June 15 court date. It's not known if they have attorneys.The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says the Swansboro High School students obtained the male teacher's picture after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site.The school district says it investigated what happened and took appropriate action, but officials provided no details.The system also said it planned to review guidelines for social media use by students and staff.The teacher, David Laughinghouse, 51, remains suspended with pay from SHS. Read more from ABC affiliate