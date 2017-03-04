EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1785082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire damages apartment off of Tally Ho Drive in Fayetteville

Two fires less than an hour apart Saturday damaged an apartment and townhomes in Fayetteville.Firefighters responded to the Townes at Northridge Park subdivision off Country Club Drive just before 1 p.m.When they arrived, they saw flames shooting from the front of the two-story building. Everyone got outside safely; no one was hurt.The cause of that fire remains under investigation.The other fire was reported less than an hour later at the Margarita Villa Apartments off Tally Ho Drive.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the two-story apartment. Everyone got out safely, but firefighters did rescue a family dog. The dog wasn't hurt.One apartment was damaged. Officials aren't sure what started that fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious.The Red Cross is helping the residents.