NEWS

2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say

(Shutterstock)

ERWIN (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after two teenage boys drowned in the Cape Fear River Sunday night.

Officials said the incident happened near the bridge on Highway 217 around 6:45 p.m.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to authorities, four boys were swimming across the river to get to a rope swing when two of the boys, 15-year-old Donovan Sutton and 16-year-old Steven McNeil, stopped midway and went under.

After the teens didn't come back up their friends started screaming. Their screams alerted someone on land to call 911.

Rescue crews got to the scene after 7 p.m. and were able to locate the bodies around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said that area is a popular swimming destination during the weekends; they believe the spot the boys were swimming is about six to 10 feet deep.

An autopsy has been ordered to see what could have caused the drownings; however, authorities do not suspect foul play.

The Erwin Police Department, Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Harnett County Rescue Dive Team, Lee and Harnett County Emergency Management, and Dunn, Buies Creek, Erwin, and Summerville Fire Departments assisted with the search.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssearch and rescuemissing swimmerErwin
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'
State Dept. says Putin's decision to slash US staff is 'uncalled for'
14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large
OFFICIALS: Outer Banks power to be restored within 2 weeks
More News
Top Stories
Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'
14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large
OFFICIALS: Outer Banks power to be restored within 2 weeks
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
I-40 west in Johnston County closed due to accident
Heavy delays on I-85 south in Vance County after crash
Durham hosts health fair about black neighborhoods
Teen crashes stolen car outside police station in Newark, cops say
Show More
Thousands attend first Sunday mass at Raleigh cathedral
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
US bombers fly over South Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test
Man arrested for breaking into Goldsboro home
Police disrupt plot in Australia to 'bring down an airplane'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos