2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after two teenage boys drowned in the Cape Fear River Sunday night.Officials said the incident happened near the bridge on Highway 217 around 6:45 p.m.According to authorities, four boys were swimming across the river to get to a rope swing when two of the boys, 15-year-old Donovan Sutton and 16-year-old Steven McNeil, stopped midway and went under.After the teens didn't come back up their friends started screaming. Their screams alerted someone on land to call 911.Rescue crews got to the scene after 7 p.m. and were able to locate the bodies around 8:30 p.m.Officials said that area is a popular swimming destination during the weekends; they believe the spot the boys were swimming is about six to 10 feet deep.An autopsy has been ordered to see what could have caused the drownings; however, authorities do not suspect foul play.The Erwin Police Department, Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Harnett County Rescue Dive Team, Lee and Harnett County Emergency Management, and Dunn, Buies Creek, Erwin, and Summerville Fire Departments assisted with the search.