Some residents forced from their homes during downtown Raleigh's massive fire nearly two weeks ago are now dealing with yet another hardship - theft.Raleigh Police are investigating at least two reports of larceny at the Link Apartments where hundreds of residents were displaced due to damage caused by water, smoke, and radiant heat.People who lived at the Link tell ABC11 they've been able to return to the building periodically since the March 16 fire at the neighboring Metropolitan Apartments construction site, and with an escort, pick up some of their belongings.One resident said she doesn't want to speculate about what happened inside her apartment after the inferno across the street forced her to evacuate.Her unit, which was facing the fire across North Street, was badly damaged. She said by the time she was able to go back inside crews had pulled up the carpet and moved some furniture. She noticed her watch was missing and her insurance company told her to report it to police.Another Link resident reported several items worth hundreds of dollars missing from his apartment in the days after the fire.Federal agents questioned the York Security guard who was on duty at the construction site the night of the fire; he's been cleared of any wrongdoing.York Security said the employee will return to work soon.Clancy & Theys, the construction company which initially hired York, has since hired off-duty Raleigh police officers to monitor the site in the days since the fire.The company, along with Banner Real Estate Group which owns the Metropolitan Apartments, released the following statement to ABC11:Inspectors with the City of Raleigh were at the Link Wednesday carrying out a Life Safety Systems inspection.Leon Skinner, the City's Chief Building Official, said crews were focused on the emergency egress lighting at the building.Skinner said the city will now need approval from the NC Department Of Labor on the elevator before it can approve the Life Safety Systems. Only then will the city release the building back to the property management to allow them to begin occupying the unaffected units.Earlier this week, the Link told residents some of them would be able to move back in as early as Friday.