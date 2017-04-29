NEWS

21,000 AT&T workers poised for Monday strike

Thousands of AT&T workers are demanding benefits and are preparing for a strike (WTVD)

About 21,000 AT&T Wireless workers could walk off the job as soon as Monday, WZVN reports.

The Communications Workers of America union gave the company 72-hours notice Friday of a possible walk out.

CWA members have been working on a rolling extension of their previous labor contract since early February. They have yet to strike a deal with AT&T.

"We have given AT&T every opportunity to show their commitment to finding common ground and a fair contract," said Dennis Trainor, vice president of CWA District 1. "Time is running out for AT&T to stop undermining good jobs, quality customer service and its long-term success. The pieces are all in place now, and we'll strike if necessary."
