2,600 Fort Bragg soldiers to join fight against ISIS

Wednesday's announcement is no surprise for the roughly 2,600 soldiers in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hundreds of Fort Bragg paratroopers could soon join the fight against ISIS overseas.

The soldiers are expected to deploy to Kuwait, and could be involved in operations in both Iraq and possibly Syria.

More than 1,800 2nd Brigade troops are already on the ground in Kuwait and Iraq. They left here late last year to advise and assist Iraqi troops.

"The remainder of the brigade will be leaving Fort Bragg, going to Kuwait to be postured there to do all things Mosul, Raqqa, all in between," said Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff.

The 4,000 82nd soldiers will support, train and equip local forces fighting ISIS. They will also provide intelligence, artillery support and advice.

The troops are ready for the mission, an Army spokesman said.

"The 82nd Airborne Division is ready to jump, fight and win on behalf of our nation and her interest," said 82nd Airborne spokesman Col. Joe Buccino on Wednesday. "So too, is Falcon Brigade. 2nd Brigade Combat Team is well-trained and well-led."

There is no official word yet on when the 2nd Brigade team will actually deploy for this mission.

