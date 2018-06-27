Advertise with ABC11

To learn more about how you can grow your business, increase your brand awareness and improve your business/corporate image in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville marketplace, contact one of the following sales representatives:
BROADCAST SALES
General Sales Manager
Tim Alwran
411 Liberty Street
Durham, North Carolina 27701
Phone: (919)687-2274
email: General Sales Manager
Local Sales Manager
Darren Pieh
411 Liberty Street
Durham, North Carolina 27701
Phone: (919)687-2401
email: Local Sales Manager
National Sales Manager
Cheri Foss
411 Liberty Street
Durham, North Carolina 27701
Phone: (919)687-2404
email: National Sales Manager
DIGITAL SALES
Online advertising is a great way to reach the local Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville market, and abc11.com has a quality audience to target your customer. Faster, easier to navigate and mobile friendly the new abc11.com has been redesigned with the user and advertiser in mind. Contact us to find out more about competitive online advertising rates for abc11.com.
Digital Sales Director
TJ Dula
411 Liberty Street
Durham, North Carolina 27701
Phone: (919)687-2311
email: Digital Sales Manager
View our media kit
Related Topics:
about abc11
about abc11