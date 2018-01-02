Of course, that all depends on how far north you go in Alaska, but right now central North Carolina is colder than Alaska's biggest city, Anchorage.
Today's high in Anchorage is 48 degrees, our's... a balmy 32. Anchorage's low for tomorrow, 20. Our's...15 degrees.
"There's a big ridge of high pressure in the west and that's why it's warmer there," explains ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell. "That ridge is helping to drive the jet stream farther south for our area pushing in cold arctic air."
Don't feel that bad, Barrow, Alaska, has a high temperature today of -1 degrees and a low of -2.
