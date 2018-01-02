  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
It's officially colder here than in parts of Alaska

Who's warmer? Raleigh or Anchorage? (WTVD)

Who's colder right now? Us or Alaska?

Of course, that all depends on how far north you go in Alaska, but right now central North Carolina is colder than Alaska's biggest city, Anchorage.

Today's high in Anchorage is 48 degrees, our's... a balmy 32. Anchorage's low for tomorrow, 20. Our's...15 degrees.

"There's a big ridge of high pressure in the west and that's why it's warmer there," explains ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell. "That ridge is helping to drive the jet stream farther south for our area pushing in cold arctic air."

Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?



Don't feel that bad, Barrow, Alaska, has a high temperature today of -1 degrees and a low of -2.

You can find out how long the cold is going to last in North Carolina here.
