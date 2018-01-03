  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

North Carolina Uber driver accused of dumping body in wooded area

Charles Hunt Jr. (Credit: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, North Carolina --
Horry County police are investigating after a woman's body, who was reported missing last week, was found in a wooded area in Tabor City.

On Dec. 29, the department received a missing persons report for a 48-year-old woman.

After gathering information, the investigation led them to Columbus County.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Friday, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office were called to the Tabor City area to assist Horry County police with the investigation of a missing woman.

WWAY reports, the investigation led detectives to a wooded area on Marlowe Road where detectives located the body along a path in the woods.

The victim was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Upon completion of the autopsy, the victim was identified as Kathleen Capra, 48, of Myrtle Beach, SC. The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending toxicology and official autopsy results.

Horry County Police Department's investigation led them to a person of interest, Charles Rayford Hunt Jr. Hunt Jr. met Kathleen Capra in SC while employed with Uber.

The investigation revealed that Hunt Jr. discarded Kathleen Capra's body but was not operating as an Uber driver at the time.

On Sunday, Columbus County Sheriff's Office arrested Hunt and charged him with concealing/failure to report the death of a person.

He was booked into Columbus County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing womanbody foundnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos