  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Fayetteville driver killed, passenger hurt in single-car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A driver was killed and a passenger injured Wednesday in a single-car crash in Fayetteville on Fillyaw Road.

Police responded shortly after 3 p.m. to Fillyaw Road near Dandridge Drive. Officers said a vehicle traveling east along Fillyaw Road ran off the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until their immediate families can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation and the roadway is closed in both directions. Fillyaw is not expected to reopen before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiestraffic delayfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos