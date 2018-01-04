  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Body found in Nash County creek

(Shutterstock)

Officials in Nash County say a body has been found in a creek near US 64 and Womble Road.

The body was discovered by employees of Locklear Boring, based out of Creedmoor.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office and several other emergency service agencies responded to Stony Creek adjacent to US 64 Eastbound and Womble Road in Nashville and found the body of a man in Stony Creek.

Nash County EMS pronounced the man deceased.

The Medical Examiner will conduct a preliminary examination and an autopsy will be performed.

The man's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.
