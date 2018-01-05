  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ

File photo. (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A water main break has closed the westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ streets.
The break happened before 7:30 Friday morning.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The following detours are in place:

  • Motorists traveling east on Poole Road, turn right on Russ Street, left on Hawkins Street, left on Coke Street and right back on Poole Road.

  • Motorists traveling west on Poole Road, left on Coke Street, right on Hawkins Street, right on Russ Street, left back on Poole Road.


Officials hope to have repairs complete by 3 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakraleigh newstraffic delayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos