  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ANIMAL RESCUE

California volunteers rescue bear cub found in dumpster with no fur

EMBED </>More Videos

There is an amazing story of survival thanks to volunteers up and down the state of California. (Fund For Animals Wildlife Center)

By Jennifer Olney
BUTTE COUNTY, California --
There is an amazing story of survival thanks to volunteers up and down the state of California.

Last month, some good Samaritans found a strange looking creature in a dumpster.

It turned out to be a female California black bear cub, but she was suffering from serious mange and had lost most of her fur, so she was almost white.

A concerned animal lover took the cub to the Bear League in Lake Tahoe where she got a week of emergency medical care that saved her life.

Then volunteers for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife drove the cub to a licensed bear facility called "The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center" in San Diego County.

She arrived on Christmas Eve and has been eating well and putting on weight. The cub is about a year old.

The team said there's a very good chance her fur will grow back and she'll be released back into the wild, but it will likely take many months.

If you would like to help support this cub and other wildlife in need, here are the links to The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center and the Bear League.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuebear cubbearLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Rescued dog to become therapy animal
Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family
Puppy learns to walk, makes amazing recovery after shooting
62 animals rescued from hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video