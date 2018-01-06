  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police identify body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as missing man

Police have identified the body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as a Durham man who was reported missing on January 1. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police have identified the body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as a Durham man who was reported missing on January 1.

According to police, Demario Antonio Liles, 30, was last believed to be in the area of Lake Johnson in the early morning hours on January 1.

The body was transported to the Wake Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

The recovery was a multi-agency effort including the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the Apex Fire Dive Team, the North Carolina K9 Emergency Response Team, and the Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department.

Crime scene is up Friday after authorities recovered a man's body from Lake Johnson.



The incident remains under investigation.
