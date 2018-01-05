  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Third suspect arrested in Fayetteville teen sex trafficking case

Ashley Skinner (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit have charged and arrested a third suspect in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began in September involving a 16-year-old victim.

Ashley Skinner, 23, of the 3500 block of Ireland Drive, has been charged with felony promoting prostitution of a minor and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor victim.

Skinner was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

A second suspect, Antonio T. McAllister, 33, of the 1900 block of Tryon Drive, was arrested October 11 and and charged with human trafficking a child victim, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, promoting prostitution of a minor, felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor, second-degree forcible rape, and assault on a female.

The first arrest came October 9, when 35-year-old Karla Bernice Gainey was taken into custody.

If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking, you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionHuman Traffickingsex traffickingcumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fayetteville woman charged with promoting teen prostitution
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos