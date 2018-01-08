  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Burlington man dies from cold exposure while walking to church

File photo (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BURLINGTON --
A Burlington man has died from exposure to the cold while trying to walk to church.

According to the Times-News, 61-year-old Franklin Kirby was found dead Tuesday morning just before 7:30, near the playground at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 320 E. Davis St.

Reports show a passing driver called 911, believing the man was sleeping.

Burlington police said Kirby left his home on Rauhut Street, about two miles from the church, around 7 p.m. Monday to attend a meeting at the church.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators said the man typically walked everywhere.

Most parts of the Carolinas saw below-freezing temperatures that week, and according to the National Weather Service, the low temperature was roughly 8 degrees Monday night.

"We believe he died from exposure to the cold," said Sgt. Jeff Kology. "He was dressed for the weather, but his family said he was in poor health. We don't believe there was any foul play involved based on his condition. There were no signs of trauma."

An autopsy and a toxicology report have been ordered.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundnorth carolina newsBurlington
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos