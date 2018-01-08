  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building in Midtown, 2 minor injuries

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.

Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.

The building was not evacuated.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. An engineer also suffered some minor smoke inhalation but refused medical attention.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there was still a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.


There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trump towerbuilding firefireMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos