  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

One person killed in Carolina Beach condo fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities said one person was killed after a huge fire destroyed the top floor of condominiums at Carolina Beach. (WTVD)

CAROLINA BEACH (WTVD) --
Authorities said one person was killed after a huge fire destroyed the top floor of condominiums at Carolina Beach.

According to WWAY, multiple agencies responded to the call at the Inland Harbor condominiums around 9 a.m. Monday.

Carolina Beach fire chief Alan Griffin said when they arrived, they could see the fire coming from the balcony of a fourth-floor residence.

The fire first started in one condo and spread to a condo on each side, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to those three condos, but eight others have either smoke or water damage.

Chief Griffin said the victim of the fire was trapped and couldn't get out.

"The last thing we want is to lose a citizen... once we arrived and got lines in place it was too late to save the victim," Griffin said.

Griffin says they don't suspect anything suspicious, but the Carolina Beach Police Department, fire marshal and the SBI will be investigating.

The Red Cross is working with the w will not be allowed inside overnight. The community is also coming together to offer support.

"We've had a lot of people to offer us places to go," said Inland Harbor resident Sheila Embler. "People are already bringing clothes. Carolina Beach is a great community. And they take care of their own. And, so, it's just... It could be worse. At least we're safe,"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fireinvestigationNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video