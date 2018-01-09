  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ANIMAL NEWS

Bats swoop between shoppers in meat section of Texas Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

This little bat and his buddies made quite a scene at Walmart tonight in Alvin.

ALVIN, Texas --
Shoppers were transfixed when a group of winged intruders made their way through a Walmart store in Texas Monday night.

Jerry Lattermann shot some incredible video of several bats gliding between shoppers in the meat department.

Lattermann said the bat sightings happened just before 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Walmart shopper talks about batty situation inside store



While he couldn't say where he thought the bats came from, Lattermann said most of the bystanders seemed to have a good time watching them as they scoped out the store aisles.

At one point, the bats could be seen flying around the bakery but seemed to prefer the cooler temperatures around the steaks and cold cuts.

Walmart said it is "aware of the situation and trying to correct it as soon as possible."

FULL VIDEO: Bats invade Walmart store in Alvin

EMBED More News Videos

At least three bats were spotted flying around through this Alvin Walmart store tonight on Bypass 35.


Related Topics:
pets-animalswalmarttexas newsanimal newsmust-see videofoodAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Smoking orangutan caught on camera at Indonesian zoo
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Lovable rooster greets his human at bus stop every day
Wildlife specialist called to evict bats from Texas Walmart
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video