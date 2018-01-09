EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2915257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least three bats were spotted flying around through this Alvin Walmart store tonight on Bypass 35.

Shoppers were transfixed when a group of winged intruders made their way through a Walmart store in Texas Monday night.Jerry Lattermann shot some incredible video of several bats gliding between shoppers in the meat department.Lattermann said the bat sightings happened just before 6:30 p.m.While he couldn't say where he thought the bats came from, Lattermann said most of the bystanders seemed to have a good time watching them as they scoped out the store aisles.At one point, the bats could be seen flying around the bakery but seemed to prefer the cooler temperatures around the steaks and cold cuts.Walmart said it is "aware of the situation and trying to correct it as soon as possible."