Former Fayetteville pastor faces 142 charges in child sex crimes

12 counts of 1st Degree Rape

5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Offense

5 counts of 2nd Degree Rape

3 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

9 counts of Statutory Rape

6 counts of Statutory Sexual Offense

32 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

25 counts of Child Sexual - Sexual Activity

39 counts of Sexual Activity by a Parent

2 counts of Crimes Against Nature

2 counts of Sexual Battery

1 count of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

1 count of Attempted Crimes Against Nature

A former pastor is charged in the rapes of four children during the course of 13 years. Glenn Tyrone Collins turned himself into authorities Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest.Collins faces 142 charges.According to detectives, Collins raped four children, including one of his neighbors, repeatedly between 1996 and 2009.Police finally began working the case after one of the victims came forward after what was described as years of emotional torture."This person was going through emotional trauma when they told the mother, so a lot of times none of us know that folks are being violated, particularly folks they hold in high esteem," said Police Capt. Darry Whitaker.Collins made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon where District Attorney Billy West requested that he remain in jail without bond."It's very unfortunate and troubling these are some of the most difficult and disturbing cases," West said. "Our children are vulnerable and they need to be protected and one allegations like this come forward it's particularly troubling."In court, Collins pleaded with a judge for his release and explained to the judge that he was pillar in the community and that he wasn't "guilty of this stuff."But Fayetteville Police say they have plenty of evidence that proves otherwise."We'll have 142 charges and we were able to collect enough data, and we feel confident about what we have," said Capt. Whitaker.Collins is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $3.75 million secured bond.Anyone who has information related to these or other crimes involving this offender is asked to please contact Detective T. Huggins, who is the lead detective in this investigation at (910) 303-5470 or Sergeant P. Smith at (910) 433-1851.If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of sexual abuse, you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at the telephone numbers listed above or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.