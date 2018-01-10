  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSONAL FINANCE

Wired scammers money? You could be entitled to part of $586 million

(Shutterstock)

Most scammers ask people to wire them money, and anyone who fell victim to their scheme may be entitled to part of $586 million.

The Federal Trade Commission has accused Western Union of "looking the other way" when victims wired scammers money.

Officials with the commission believe Western Union was aware of the problem and received hundreds of thousands of complaints from people who claimed to have wired money based on bogus lottery winnings, prizes, family emergencies, online dating and other scams, WSOC reports.

Western Union agreed to settle the case for $586 million.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

And now people can request a piece of that money if they wired funds to con artists between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

Victims must file a claim before Feb. 12, 2018.

Be mindful that scammer may try to make a buck on this process too.

Remember, no one will call you to talk about your claim or gather your personal information over the phone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financescammoneylawsuittroubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos