1 killed in tractor-trailer wreck on I-95 in Johnston County

One person is dead and another in is the hospital following a tractor-trailer involved crash on I-95 N in Johnston County. (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another in is the hospital following a tractor-trailer involved crash on I-95 N in Johnston County.

According to officials, the crash happened Wednesday morning around 4 near Pittman Road.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said the tractor-trailer stopped, along with other traffic, in a construction area.

However, the vehicle behind the trailer failed to stop, slamming into the back of it.

Troopers said the male passenger of the car died on scene and the driver was transported to WakeMed - the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld until family is notified.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed until just after 7 a.m.

The NCSHP is further investigating.
