Teacher arrested and handcuffed at school board meeting

The superintendent of Vermilion Parish Schools said the board won't press charges against a teacher who was removed from the board's special meeting Monday night.Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools, addressed the board during the public comments portion of the meeting to discuss teacher salaries and pay raises.Hargrave was questioning how the superintendent could get a raise when teachers hadn't seen a pay increase in years.After Hargrave posed several questions, board president Anthony Fontana ruled Hargrave out of order, warning her that the public comment section was not for a question-and-answer session.Hargrave was called upon a second time for comment. After posing another question, an Abbeville city marshal on duty at the meeting grabbed Hargrave and removed her from the meeting. Handcuffs were later placed on Hargrave as she was removed from the building.says it is unclear if the marshal was acting on his own accord or on the orders of board members.