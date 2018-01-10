  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Court documents: Slain Apex woman was also domestic violence victim

New information released in murder of Apex woman

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
New court documents show Nadia Maher filed a protective order in 2012 against her husband Michael Maher, who is charged with his wife's murder the day after Thanksgiving.

The incidents allegedly occurred when the couple lived in Louisiana and Florida. The documents also show that relatives knew there was a long history of domestic violence, and suggest the couple's daughter may have communication on her cell phone that could help explain how and why her mother was killed.

On the night of the shooting, Michael Maher told Apex police it was an accident that happened while checking the gun's safety lock.

The couple's daughter, according to police, has given several conflicting reports about what happened

The 16-year-old initially reported her younger brother shot their mother. She later reported that her father accidentally fired the shot.

In new search warrants, authorities say that while the 16-year-old was at the police station, during the night her mother died, she was calling and texting people about what happened.

Authorities seized the teen's phone to examine that communication.

Back in the neighborhood off Walden Glade Run where the deadly shooting took place, neighbors say the attack has changed how they interact with each other.

"I think it's made us a lot more aware of what's going ... trying to see what the community is up. We're trying to be a lot more community oriented," said a woman identified only as Audrey, who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. "Try to check in on each other more and make sure that everything is going OK with each other."

The warrant also says the couple's daughter has made repeated attempts to try to get her phone back from police custody.

Investigators say the child is uncooperative.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
