Man pushes pregnant wife out of the way to save her as a truck careens toward them

Police say he likely saved their lives by his spur of the moment action. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A Fresno father pushed his pregnant wife out of the way as a truck careened toward his family.

Aaron Gutierrez suffered a broken leg and shoulder. Police said him being an alert pedestrian likely saved his whole family. Gutierrez had just left John's Incredible Pizza Friday night with his wife, three kids, and his mother.



They had been celebrating his 6-year-old son's birthday.

"It was one of the best nights," said Gutierrez. "And then followed by, as a father, the worst fear."

Minutes after he and his family stepped off of a FAX bus, Aaron and his mother were struck by a blue Toyota Tacoma.

Police said the driver was speeding and ran a red light.

"I pushed her," the man explained. "I think that's why she got the concussion because I just pushed her out of the way as fast as I could."

Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department said, "He took the actions that obviously probably saved his wife's life by pushing her out of the way. They weren't doing anything wrong, they weren't in the roadway."

Aaron's mother remains in the intensive care unit. She has bleeding in the brain and a broken back. She was a short distance away from the rest of them when officers said the truck spun out, then into them on the sidewalk.

"This could be a different story right now. He wasn't paying attention and my kids could've been dead right now. It's hard to think about that. You couldn't just wait two seconds you know."

Aaron's wife was knocked unconscious but somehow he managed to hold onto his 1-year-old son during the impact.

Aaron's wife and unborn baby appear to be okay. Obviously, the whole family was really shaken.

If you would like to help the Gutierrez family you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
