Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Triangle

Here's a list of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Triangle.2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. wreath laying ceremonyMartin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh, NC9 a.m.- 9:45 a.m.Governor Roy Cooper speaks at 2018 North Carolina State Employee's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observance ProgramFirst Baptist Church99 N Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 2760312 p.m.Youth Innovation SummitCary Academy1500 North Harrison Ave, Cary9 a.m.38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer BreakfastSheraton Imperial Hotel6 a.m.38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle March State Capitol BuildingLine-up Edenton Street Side 10 a.m.11 a.m.MLK College EditionDuke Energy Center for the Performing Arts12 p.m.38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musial CelebrationDuke Energy Center for the Performing Arts5:30 p.m.