  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Pennsylvania woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school

EMBED </>More Videos

Backpack of heroin left at school: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 11, 2018.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania --
A Bucks County woman is behind bars after police say she left a backpack containing 10,000 packets of heroin in the parking lot of a middle school in Bensalem Township.

Twenty-six-year-old Natasha Willis of Bensalem is charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and related offenses.

Police say Willis admitted leaving a backpack containing four bricks of heroin in the rear parking lot of Cecilia Snyder Middle School on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

The heroin had already been packaged for sale, police say. The bag contained approximately 10,000 dosage units of heroin at a street value estimated at $100,000.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a tan Toyota Corolla with New Jersey registration was in the area where the schoolbag was recovered.

Investigators then conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle around 8:50 p.m. on January 10, which led to the identity and arrest of Willis.
Police say Willis admitted to possessing and accidentally placing the schoolbag outside of her vehicle and behind the school.

She was arraigned and bail was set at $750,000.00 (10%).

Willis was turned over to Pennsylvania Constables and transported to the Bucks County Correction Facility.

Authorities say at no time were the students placed in danger due to the quick action of school district personnel and police.

Related Topics:
drug bustbackpackheroinu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video