  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Firefighters battle multiple grass fires off I-40 near Durham Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are battling multiple grass fires off I-40 near the Durham Freeway. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Firefighters are battling multiple grass fires off I-40 near the Durham Freeway.

According to officials, the fires started before 11:30 Monday morning.

The fires are on the westbound side of the interstate between Miami Boulevard and the Durham Freeway.



ABC11 crews happened to be driving by, saw the fires burning and called authorities to alert them.



Chopper 11HD was over scene as crews worked to extinguish the sporadic flames.

Crews have yet to determine the cause of the fires.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video